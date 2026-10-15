Marek Alscher Riding Momentum, Confidence Into Year Three

Details Written by Nicholas Niedzielski Published: October 15, 2026

Marek Alscher is bringing a lot of momentum into this season.



He has spent five years playing in North America now, with two pro campaigns under his belt and a Calder Cup Finals run tucked in there as well. He’s earned bigger roles with the Checkers and represented his native Czechia at the World Championship over the summer.



The most impactful motivation, though, was the taste of the show he got.



“You see how it is up there and you want to make it full time,” said Alscher.



It was early April of last season when Alscher got the news that every hockey player dreams of.



“I got a call at 8 p.m. and I was flying out the next morning,” he said. “So it was pretty hard to fall asleep. But that’s a moment I’m going to remember forever.”



Alscher would make his NHL debut with the Panthers and go on to record three points in four games with the Cats.



That glimpse of the next level was fuel for the young blue liner’s offseason training.



“The little bit of experience up in Florida I got, that gives you a little confidence and a little bit of motivation,” he said.



After his stint in Florida, Alscher returned to the Checkers for what ended up being a disappointingly short playoff run. Avenging that abrupt exit provided even more drive.



“Our season ended pretty quick in the playoffs, so that’s a huge motivation too,” he said. “Just come here this season and make it as far as possible. The goal is always the Cup.”



With those extra boosts behind him, Alscher has hit the ground running this season for Charlotte. The 22-year-old is part of a crowded blue line that currently boasts 10 options for six lineup spots, so he knows that he needs to stand out at all times - whether it’s to crack the lineup or to work his way up to the NHL full time.



“Let them see the hard work and show that I want to play for the team, play the right system,” said Alscher. “Show them every single time I step on the ice that I want it. Even if it’s not the brightest day, I’m going to work hard.”