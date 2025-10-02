Daniel Walcott Taking On New Journey After Decade In Syracuse

Daniel Walcott hit the ice this week for training camp ready to enter his 11th season as a pro.For the first time in a decade, though, he’s not draped in a Syracuse Crunch jersey.“It’s actually been kind of fun,” said Walcott. “I feel like I’m a rookie again.”The 31-year-old forward was taken by the New York Rangers in the fifth round of the 2014 draft and appeared in one game for the Hartford Wolf Pack in 2014-15 at the conclusion of his junior career. Since then, Walcott has logged 494 AHL games - all as a member of the Crunch.A fan favorite who would wear a letter as an alternate captain for eight straight campaigns in Syracuse, Walcott entered uncharted territory this summer when he became a free agent.With his eyes set on a new destination, Walcott turned to a connection he made during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season - in which the Checkers opted out of playing and the Crunch housed players and staff from both the Panthers and Lightning.“The year where Florida and Tampa sent their guys to Syracuse, I kind of got a feel of what this organization was,” he said. “They were my first call when I was a free agent because this is where I wanted to be.”After spending time as an invite at the Panthers’ training camp, Walcott has joined the Checkers as a professional tryout (PTO) and is looking to fit in with the environment head coach Geordie Kinnear has created within his squad.“I pride my game on working hard and playing the right way,” said Walcott. “I think that this organization - especially here in Charlotte - that’s what they preach. Work hard on the details and give it your all.”In terms of pedigree, Walcott has built up a well-rounded resume during his time in the AHL - posting 147 points (56g, 91a) and 568 penalty minutes across 495 games and earning the 2023-24 Yanick Dupre Memorial Award as the league’s man of the year in the community.“My positive attitude on and off the ice,” said Walcott on what he can bring to the table. “Work hard - head down, do the work. And I like to hit, so throw my body around a little bit. That’s kind of what they expect of me, just be myself and play hard.”After witnessing what the Panthers and Checkers have been able to build from afar, Walcott’s hope is to carve out a spot for himself in the team’s drive for a Cup.“Winning culture,” said Walcott. “That’s what I want to be a part of here. I haven’t won a championship yet in my career - I’ve been close. Hopefully I can come here, do what I do, earn a contract and help this team win.”As camp rolls on and the battle for roster spots intensifies, the veteran is embracing this new challenge over a decade into his career.“It’s been really a breath of fresh air,” said Walcott. “I love Syracuse, but it’s something new. I get to start all over again so to speak. It’s fun. My family loves it here. So far, so good.”